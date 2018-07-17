Lampasas authorities seize hallucinogenic mushrooms, other drugs during traffic stop

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LAMPASAS — Police on July 12 seized a combination of illicit drugs, including hallucinogenic mushrooms, and charged an Austin man following a traffic stop, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Key Avenue in Lampasas.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducted the stop, which eventually involved the assistance of a Burnet Police Department K9 unit.

The dog alerted on the vehicle, and a subsequent search resulted in the discovery of 7.9 grams of illicit psilocybin, which is the chemical name for hallucinogenic mushrooms, authorities reported.

Authorities also seized an amount of methamphetamines and marijuana.

Brian Haun, 59, of Austin was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of marijuana.

He was released on bonds totaling $7,000 the following day.

