Blanco police seize stolen credit cards and meth in traffic stop

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BLANCO — A man and woman believed to be from the Los Angeles area are behind bars at Blanco County Jail after investigators seized 45 grams of methamphetamine and several stolen credit cards during a traffic stop, according to the Blanco Police Department.

The incident happened in the early afternoon July 11 adjacent to the U.S. 281 and Texas 290 intersection outside Johnson City.

“Blanco (Police Department’s) K9 Officer Johnson observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations,” according to a Blanco Police Department media release. “Officer Johnson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, during which the male driver and female occupant of the vehicle disclosed that they were traveling from L.A. to the Central Texas area.”

According to the report, the couple “displayed signs of deception” when the officer questioned them.

“(The) female passenger disclosed that she was in possession of a small amount of narcotics, which she turned over,” the release stated. “A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a small hidden compartment containing 45 grams of methamphetamine.”

Along with the illicit drugs, officers found a number of gift cards and credit cards believed to have been stolen, the report stated.

The pair was arrested and taken to the Blanco County Jail on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

More charges are pending as the investigation continues.

