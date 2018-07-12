Volunteer-run Beto O’Rourke office opens in Burnet as rep challenges Ted Cruz for Senate

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Local supporters of Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will have a local office from which to work as the Burnet County Beto for Texas Grassroots headquarters holds its grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 14, on the Burnet County Courthouse square.

The public is invited to the event, which will take place in the 200 block of South Pierce Street on the east side of the square. After the event, organizers will take people to the office, 132 S. Washington St., just off the square and across from the Herman Brown Free Library.

Local O’Rourke supporter Mary Doran said the grassroots headquarters will be 100 percent volunteer-run and serve as the spot for phone banks and organizing door-to-door canvassing efforts as well as supply signs, buttons, stickers, and other campaign merchandise.

O’Rourke, a Democrat from El Paso, currently serves as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 16th congressional district. He was first elected to that position in 2012.

The congressman has managed to visit every county in Texas and raised more than $10 million in the second quarter of the year to challenge Cruz, who has raised a little over $4.5 million during the same timeframe.

“We are excited to open the first grassroots office for Beto O’Rourke in Burnet, Texas, because Texas deserves better,” Doran said. “If we can work together, we can win this race.”

While the O’Rourke campaign will supply training for the Burnet County office, Doran said volunteers will handle the actual work and campaign efforts within the county.

“As a small-business owner, I know Beto will fight to ensure that every Texan benefits from the country’s economic growth and will represent people like me in Washington, D.C.,” said Marti Pogue, a volunteer supporting O’Rourke.

Despite his fundraising efforts and crisscrossing Texas, O’Rourke faces a significant challenge in his race against Cruz.

Cruz ran for the U.S. Senate in 2012 after then-Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson announced she would not seek re-election. During the Texas GOP primary race, Cruz faced several other Republicans seeking the nomination, including then-Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst. The two ended up in a runoff for the GOP nomination, which Cruz won. He went on to win the general election in November 2012 for the Senate seat.

Cruz recently swung through Burnet County in early June, attending a meet-and-greet at Elizabeth and A.B. Walter’s ranch.

But O’Rourke supporters feel confident in their candidate.

“We’re excited about him, people are excited about him,” Doran added. “And we’re going to work to get him elected.”

For more information about Texas elections and voter registration, go to VoteTexas.gov.

