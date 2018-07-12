BCSO deputy stops to help woman in overheated SUV then arrests her on drug charge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — Authorities arrested a Kingsland woman July 11 on a drug charge after a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to help the motorist with an overheating vehicle, according to a report.

The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. that day in the 9600 block of RR 1431 west of Granite Shoals.

A deputy noticed a 2014 Nissan SUV in an area of the road without a shoulder donning flashing hazard lights in the midst of a series of stops and starts.

“The vehicle was overheating,” BCSO Capt. Tom Dillard said. “It started as a motorist assist, but then he observed some traffic violations.”

The officer discovered an expired registration on the vehicle and an outstanding warrant for the driver, the report stated. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.

He requested assistance from the Burnet Police Department K-9 unit for a search of the vehicle.

According to the report, the dog alerted on the passenger’s side of the SUV, resulting in the seizure of 5.7 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a “meth pipe.”

Willard was arrested and taken to the Burnet County Jail, where she was booked into the facility on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

She was released the same day on a $25,000 surety bond.

