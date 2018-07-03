What’s open and closed July 4? City offices, trash pickup, grocery stores, pharmacies

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — While the federal government recognizes July 4 as one of five national holidays, not everyone will have the day off.

In fact, at least one service in the Highland Lakes will operate as normal: trash pickup.

Following is an open/closed list of city offices, grocery stores, and pharmacies on the Fourth of July.

MARBLE FALLS

• City offices will be closed July 4 and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

• According to a phone recording at Republic Services, the non-hazardous waste and recycling services company with which the city of Marble Falls has a contract, trash will be picked up on the regular schedule the week of Wednesday, July 4, including on the holiday itself.

BURNET

• City offices will be closed July 4 and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

• ACDI trash pickup will run its normal schedule the week of July 4, according to City Hall.

GRANITE SHOALS

• City offices will be closed July 4 and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

• According to a phone recording at Republic Services, the non-hazardous waste and recycling services company with which the city of Granite Shoals has a contract, trash will be picked up on the regular schedule the week of Wednesday, July 4, including on the holiday itself.

COTTONWOOD SHORES

• City offices will be closed July 4 and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

• According to a phone recording at Republic Services, the non-hazardous waste and recycling services company with which the city of Cottonwood Shores has a contract, trash will be picked up on the regular schedule the week of Wednesday, July 4, including on the holiday itself.

HORSESHOE BAY

• City offices will be closed July 4 and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

• According to a phone recording at Republic Services, the non-hazardous waste and recycling services company with which the city of Horseshoe Bay has a contract, trash will be picked up on the regular schedule the week of Wednesday, July 4, including on the holiday itself.

LLANO

• City Hall closes at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

• IESI trash pickup will run as normal throughout the week.

BERTRAM

• City offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

• The Clawson Disposal business office will be closed July 4, but workers will operate Wednesday trash routes as normal.

If you need to purchase food or pick up prescription medications on July 4, here are the hours for local grocery stores and pharmacies:

GROCERY STORES

All H-E-B stores as well as Walmart in Marble Falls will be open regular business hours July 4.

Lowe’s Market locations in Llano and Johnson City will also be open along with Bayside Fresh Market in Horseshoe Bay, Buddies in Kingsland, and Miiller’s Smokehouse and Market in Llano.

PHARMACIES

The Walgreens pharmacies in Marble Falls and Burnet will have special holiday hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The CVS pharmacy in Marble Falls will be closed although the store will be open. Atkins Express Pharmacy at 2607 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m., but the Atkins location on Third Street will be closed.

Elsewhere, the following pharmacies will be closed for the holiday: Lakes Area Health Mart in Burnet, Bay Pharmacy in Horseshoe Bay, Johnson City Health Mart, Kingsland Health Mart Pharmacy, and Corner Drug Health Mart in Llano.

Before you make the drive, it's always best to make sure your destination will be open. Flip through The Picayune Area-Wide Phone Book and call the number listed for the business you need.

