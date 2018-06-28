Video captures suspect setting fire to Burnet patrol vehicle

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Burnet police are seeking information regarding an individual who set one of the department’s marked patrol cars on fire while it was parked at the police department around 1 a.m. June 27, according to a press release.

Burnet police have enlisted the help of the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office in the arson investigation.

According to the police, video surveillance caught what is described as a “slender suspect” using what appears to be an accelerant to set fire to the patrol car.

The person in the video leaves the area heading east on Northington St. before returning briefly to the scene. Then the suspect leaves again as the fire burns on the patrol vehicle. According to the press release, the fire “ultimately self-extinguishes” but still caused damage to the patrol unit.

Along with assistance from the fire marshal’s office, Burnet police investigators are asking the public for any information regarding the crime and suspect. They also are asking residents in the immediate area of the police department, located at 105 South Rhomberg St., to check their home surveillance systems around 1 a.m. June 27 to see if the person was captured on their video.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Burnet Police Department at (512) 756-6404, the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at (866) 756-8477, or online at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. Tips to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward, and tips can be made anonymously.

editor@thepicayune.com