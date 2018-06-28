Pilot and passenger walk away after plane slides off Burnet airport runway

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A pilot and a passenger walked away without reported injuries when the aircraft they were landing slid off the runway into the grass June 27 at Burnet Municipal Airport.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the airport, 2302 U.S. 281 (South Water) in Burnet.

The pilot Larry Wayne James, 72, of Austin was “conducting an annual pilot proficiency test in the Burnet area,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety report.

The aircraft was a Navion 205, a plane known for its distinctive design introduced at the end of World War II and marketed toward civilians and utilized extensively by the U.S. Air Force.

“The aircraft was in route to runway 19 to conduct a landing after taking off,” the report stated. “The aircraft landing gear was not deployed prior to landing causing the airplane to slide down the runway and into the grass.”

The other occupant of the aircraft was passenger Charles Tully 73, of Leander.

The accident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

