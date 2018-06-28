Cement truck rollover ties up U.S. 281 traffic

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Authorities are investigating what caused a cement truck driver to run into a traffic signal pole June 28 and roll the vehicle prior to rush-hour traffic on U.S 281.

The incident happened at 6:02 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1855 (Fairland Road), just north of the Marble Falls city limits.

A Lauren Concrete truck, which was empty at the time, was northbound on the highway at the time of the accident.

“He hit the base of the pole in the far right-hand lane,” Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Phillips said. “The individual lost control of his vehicle and rolled over.”

A male driver in his 50s was pinned inside the vehicle and extracted by first responders.

He was transported to St. David’s Hospital-South Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.

Following the crash, the four-lane highway was temporarily reduced to two lanes as first responders worked the accident.

Crews cleared the scene at 10:40 a.m.

