Granite Shoals man accused of pushing woman out of car

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — A driver, suspected of domestic violence, will face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after he allegedly pushed a female out of a vehicle and dragged her along a neighborhood street, according to a Granite Shoals police report.

Police have charged 26-year-old Justin Cody Tollison with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Authorities are investigating the incident which occurred around 8:30 a.m. June 27 in Granite Shoals.

“The animal control officer noticed a car door open in a vehicle he was traveling behind and noticed a person laying in the passenger seat,” Granite Shoals Police Spokesman Sgt. Chris Decker said. “He radioed it in and followed the vehicle.

“The female had been a victim of domestic violence in the vehicle,” Decker added. “She was pushed out and was able to get back in it.”

The woman suffered scrapes and burns referred to as “road rash.”

editor@thepicayune.com