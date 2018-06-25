44-year-old man dies following swim outing on Inks Lake

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Authorities are investigating the death of a 44-year-old McQueeney man during an outing June 23 at Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County.

The body of Kenneth Matthew Curtis was recovered from the day-use swimming area at about 6 p.m. across the cove from the state park’s store, according to a statement from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokesman Steve Lightfoot.

“Bystanders recovered his body and began CPR until EMS arrived and he was transported,” the statement read. “He was not conscious at the time of transport.”

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the report stated.

Witnesses told investigators the man was swimming in choppy water caused by high winds that day.

He might have suffered a health issue or possibly drowned, officials said.

The victim’s body was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

editor@thepicayune.com