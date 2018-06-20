Marble Falls insurance agent wins Texas Customer Service Rep of the Year award

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — As a customer service representative for Salem Insurance, Theresa Friesenhahn loves taking care of her clients, and while she can take care of both personal and commercial clients, she focuses on one particular group.

“I sell and service both personal and commercial lines, but protecting the businesses of the Hill Country is what I pride myself on,” she said. “Our business owners work hard for every dime. They deserve an insurance representative who understands their needs, works to protect their businesses while saving them money. That is why I am in this industry.

On May 19, the industry recognized Friesenhahn.

The Texas Association of Professional Insurance Agents named her the 2018 Texas Customer Service Representative of the Year. TPIA members nominate people for this award, but beyond nominations, the organization looks at how a customer service representative works in their office, community, the industry, and with clients.

“Theresa Friesenhahn has a strong customer service-work ethic,” said Tommy Salem, owner of Salem Insurance, 701 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. “She focuses on making sure the client receives the best possible policy she can offer with the best service.”

Friesenhahn has worked in the insurance industry for 30 years and served Salem Insurance as customer service representative and commercial lines account manager since 2004. She and her husband, Daniel, live in Johnson City and are raising three children.

