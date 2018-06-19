UPDATE: Granite Shoals Man gets 285 years in prison in child sexual abuse case

UPDATE: At 2:30 p.m. June 19, a Burnet County jury recommended Bryant Dulin get 20 years for the indecency charge; 60 years on each count of aggravated sexual assault of a child; 50 years for continuous sexual abuse; and 35 years for the super aggravated charge. State District Judge Evan Stubbs then “stacked” several of the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 285 years behind bars for the 46-year-old Granite Shoals man, according to District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

BURNET — The sentencing phase is underway June 19 in the jury trial of a Granite Shoals man found guilty on a string of child sexual abuse charges, which could result in several life sentences.

After a weeklong trial in 424th District Court in Burnet, Bryant Edward Dulin, 46, was found guilty June 18 on:

• nine counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child;

• one count of first-degree super aggravated sexual assault of a child (under age 6);

• one count of second-degree continuous sexual abuse of a child;

• and one count of second-degree indecency with a child (by contact).

A jury took about five hours June 18 to find him guilty during a trial presided over by State District Judge Evan Stubbs. The prosecution and defense are now in the punishment phase of the trial.

Dulin was accused of molesting four girls, some of whom reported repeated sexually inappropriate behavior dating back 15 years.

The 33rd/424th Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Wiley “Sonny” McAfee is prosecuting the case. Richard Davis is handling the defense.

