Two dead, including Burnet man, in West Texas plane crash

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ROTAN — A Burnet man died June 15 along with the pilot in a single-engine plane crash, reportedly caused when the aircraft ran into power lines in a remote area of West Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety report.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. that afternoon, 10 miles northwest of Rotan in Fisher County.

The pilot, Dallas Lee McMahon, 33, of Austin was in a Cessna 172N, along with passenger Jay Robert Liebson, 38, of Burnet.

“The plane appeared to have struck power lines before crashing into the bottom of a canyon,” according to the DPS report.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

editor@thepicayune.com