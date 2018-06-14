Police charge two girls in bomb threat hoax at Boys and Girls Club unit in Burnet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Two female juveniles face terroristic threat charges after confessing to calling in a bomb threat from inside the Burnet unit of the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes, according to the Burnet Police Department.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. June 13 in the facility in the 700 block of Northington Street.

“We were notified of a bomb threat. They automatically evacuated the kids to a safe place,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said.

Police and emergency responders arrived and worked with the club administration to track down the source of the threat.

“(We) started looking into the matter and realized it was someone nearby,” he said. “We located suspects, got confessions, and they’ll be prosecuted through the juvenile court system.”

Two girls under the age of 15 told police they made the call from inside the building.

“Because of the threat and the response from emergency services, it meets the criteria of terroristic threat,” Nelson said. “We take it very seriously.”

The evacuation lasted less than an hour.

Nelson said he believes the two girls confessed because of the swift and sweeping presence of emergency and law enforcement agencies.

“It turned out to be a dumb mistake, but we didn’t know that at the time,” he said. “All emergency personnel take it very serious when we get a call like that. We’re going to make sure the area is safe.”

The suspects were referred to the juvenile justice system for potential prosecution.

