Burnet police investigating stolen check call arrest meth suspect in ‘dope house’ bust

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A man faces narcotics charges after a police responded to a call June 11 about a stolen check in a “known drug house,” according to the Burnet Police Department.

The incident happened that morning in the 1000 block of East Marble Street.

“We got dispatched over there in reference to a complaint that some checks had been stolen and that it was inside that house,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said. “We met with the owner and asked for consent to search the house. During that process, the officers observed what they believed to be narcotics (paraphernalia) laying around.”

Officers used Kuso, the department’s K-9, who initially “alerted” on less than 2 grams of what investigators believed was methamphetamines, according to the report.

“Citizens have called on this house before. The officers were able to see they were in a dope house,” Nelson said. “We went from a theft call to a narcotics call.”

After obtaining a search warrant, officers discovered about 61 more grams of the controlled substance in a bedroom, he said.

Police arrested Lee Don Houston, 64, of Burnet on two charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

As of June 14, he remained in the Burnet County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000.

More arrests are possible in the case.

