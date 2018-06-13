Burnet chooses builder of PEC’s Marble Falls facility for $4.2M police station project

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — From a field of nine bidders, city officials selected a builder June 19 for the new Burnet police station because of the company’s “track record of coming in below estimated cost.”

Burnet City Council picked American Constructors to build the facility, which will be located north of the fire hall on U.S. 281.

The new police station is expected to cost about $4.2 million.

The city has already set aside $1.5 million toward the project.

“They have a really good track record for coming in below estimated cost,” Burnet City Councilwoman Joyce Laudenschlager said of American Constructors.

Laudenschlager also serves on the facility’s construction committee.

American Constructors’ latest work was unveiled June 7 in Marble Falls. Pedernales Electric Cooperative officials opened its new district office, located at 4302 U.S. 281, which was built by the company.

Burnet officials said several factors influenced the decision to go with the Cedar Park-based company.

“It was a point system. They all scored well,” Laudenschlager said. “I don’t think we would have gone wrong with any of them.”

