Burnet chooses builder of PEC’s Marble Falls facility for $4.2M police station project

Posted on 13 June 2018. Tags: , , ,

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

The proposed Burnet Police Station will be located on property north of the Burnet Fire Department on U.S. 281 South. Courtesy rendering

The proposed Burnet Police Station will be located on property north of the Burnet Fire Department on U.S. 281 South. Courtesy rendering

BURNET — From a field of nine bidders, city officials selected a builder June 19 for the new Burnet police station because of the company’s “track record of coming in below estimated cost.”

Burnet City Council picked American Constructors to build the facility, which will be located north of the fire hall on U.S. 281.

The new police station is expected to cost about $4.2 million.

The city has already set aside $1.5 million toward the project.

“They have a really good track record for coming in below estimated cost,” Burnet City Councilwoman Joyce Laudenschlager said of American Constructors.

Laudenschlager also serves on the facility’s construction committee.

From a field of nine bidders, Burnet City Council selected American Constructors for construction of the city’s new police station. Pedernales Electric Cooperative's newly opened Marble Falls District Office is another project by the Cedar Park-based builder. File photo

From a field of nine bidders, Burnet City Council selected American Constructors for construction of the city’s new police station. Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s newly opened Marble Falls District Office is another project by the Cedar Park-based builder. File photo

American Constructors’ latest work was unveiled June 7 in Marble Falls. Pedernales Electric Cooperative officials opened its new district office, located at 4302 U.S. 281, which was built by the company.

Burnet officials said several factors influenced the decision to go with the Cedar Park-based company.

“It was a point system. They all scored well,” Laudenschlager said. “I don’t think we would have gone wrong with any of them.”

connie@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter