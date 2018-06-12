Faith Academy selects longtime staff member Amy Cozby as interim head of school

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Amy Cozby admitted she had to get through a “Moses phase” — referring to the Biblical figure who led the Israelites out of Egyptian slavery but first had to give up life as an Egyptian royal — when officials approached her about the head of school position at Faith Academy of Marble Falls.

She did what she always does when it comes to decisions: prayed and sought God’s plan for her.

Then, and only then, did Cozby feel comfortable in saying “yes.”

“I was not looking for this at all,” she said. “I’m trusting him every step of the way. He flat out said this is what I have for you at this moment. I said, ‘Yes, sir. I’ll go be obedient.’”

The Christian academy’s executive leadership team recommended her appointment as the interim head of school to the board of directors, which approved the decision June 11. Her appointment is for one year, then officials will re-examine her interim status.

Donna Wilcox, Faith’s director of operations and development, noted that Cozby’s history at the academy, knowledge of the school, and work ethic embody Faith Academy and what it strives to do: prepare students for Christian service and leadership for the rest of their lives.

“Amy has played so many roles in the school for so many years,” Wilcox said. “She is just the right person at this time.”

Cozby started with Faith Academy in 1998 as part of the school’s curriculum committee before joining the teaching staff in 1999, the year the school opened its doors. She has taught English, led the English department off and on since 1999, served as the director of academics, and has been the cheerleading coach for the past eight years. Cozby has also helped hire several other faculty members.

The director of academics role, which Cozby describes as being similar to a public school principal, was a great training ground for her eventual move to interim head of school.

“It very much has prepared me,” Cozby said. “I oversaw all curriculum from kindergarten through (grade) 12. You’re looking at how your students do on standardized tests, look at the holes we see in education, and find the curriculum that best (fits). … We have the academic tools. We want to make sure our curriculum prepares them.”

In addition, she gets her hands dirty helping to clean the school and spends part of her day picking up trash on campus. She uses that time to pray for students, faculty and staff, and their families.

“All of our staff is that way,” she said. “We bathe the school in prayer. We pray over every chair as we clean the classroom.”

Three of her four children graduated from Faith, while with her youngest, Cacey, will be a senior this year.

“Faith is just my heart, passion, and family,” she said.

Cozby takes over after the resignation of Joe Rispoli, who had been the academy’s administrator since 2014.

She also worked closely with two other former Faith administrators: Aaron Weast and Mark Earwood.

As interim head of school, Cozby wants to ensure complete student development at Faith Academy, and that means continuing to offer a dynamic student life with a strong focus on education and opportunities to get involved in extracurricular activities.

One goal is to strengthen existing relationships in the community while developing new ones, she said.

Spending a year as the interim head of school will give her insight on whether the position is a good fit for her and the school. She believes God will reveal the plans he has for both in his time. She said if an ideal candidate emerges for the position, she’ll welcome that person and return to her previous role.

“We’re going to play it by ear and see it as it unfolds as the year progresses,” Cozby said. “We will not hesitate to move that way if the Lord wants. Above all, I love Faith Academy and would never ever want to hurt it.

“This is (God’s) school,” she added. “I am here to serve alongside whatever he’s doing. I want to stay in touch with his vision for Faith.”

