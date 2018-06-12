Child sexual assault trial of Granite Shoals man underway; Bryant Dulin accused of molesting four girls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Opening statements got underway June 12 in State District Judge Evan Stubbs’s courtroom in the trial of a Granite Shoals man accused of molesting four girls, some of whom alleged repeated sexually inappropriate behavior dating back 15 years.

Bryant Edward Dulin, 46, faces a string of charges, including several counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child (alleged incidents from 2003 to 2007); first-degree felony super aggravated sexual assault of a child (2016); and second-degree continuous sexual abuse of a child (2010).

Court records also include a charge of second-degree felony indecency with a child stemming from an accusation in 2003.

In one of the cases, a girl under the age of 14 told investigators the defendant engaged in sexual activity with her in May 2016 at a now-closed Spicewood business.

Another girl described “inappropriate sleeping arrangements,” which prompted a series of child advocacy interviews in 2016.

After his arrest, Dulin criticized the protocol used by interviewers to obtain a statement from the child, who was younger than 7.

As Burnet County investigators expanded their questions to people connected to Dulin, two more females, who are now adults, alleged sexual incidents with the accused when they were either teens or children.

One of the women told investigators the abuse started when she was in the second grade and said the defendant made “threats to harm or kill her loved ones if she told anyone,” according to an affidavit.

As the charges surfaced, Dulin was arrested and bonded out several times from 2016 to 2018 and also faced accusations of bond term violations.

On the first day of the trial, opening statements were followed by testimony by the investigating agency, past and present family members, and an educator from a local preschool. The 33rd/424th Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Wiley “Sonny” McAfee is prosecuting the case. Richard Davis is handling the defense.

