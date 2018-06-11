Three killed, including Marble Falls High School student, in two-vehicle crash on Texas 71

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BEE CAVE — An outpouring of community support has followed the death of a 17-year-old Marble Falls High School student killed in a two-vehicle crash on a rain-slicked Texas 71 on June 9 in Travis County.

Three people, including Maribel Nikole Enriquez, 17, of Granite Shoals, died in the collision, which happened at 4:47 p.m. that day.

Enriquez would have been a senior at Marble Falls High School next school year.

Two others were reported in critical condition. The crash closed that portion of the highway for several hours.

The accident, involving a 2005 Mercedes and a 2017 Ford Mustang, happened near the Paleface Road intersection about 10 miles east of Bee Cave, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Enriquez was the driver of the Mustang, the DPS report stated.

“(The Mustang) was traveling east on State Highway 71 in the outside lane,” according to the report. “(The Mustang) lost control on the wet roadway and slid across all lanes into the path of (the Mercedes)” and collided almost head-on.

Enriquez was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Two passengers in the Mercedes also died as a result of the crash.

Passenger Preben Ole Hammer, 71, of Austin was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 p.m. by Austin/Travis County Medical Director Mark Escott.

Passenger Alice Scherer Hammer, 68, of Austin was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

The driver of the Mercedes, Susan K. Stein, 78, of Austin, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center in “critical condition.”

In the Mustang, passenger Jose Angel Ornelas, 31, of Marble Falls, was “critically injured” and transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Marble Falls Independent School District officials offered condolences to the family and support for students and staff affected by the loss.

“Our Mustang family was hit hard with the loss of a beloved student,” wrote Principal Damon Adams on his MFHS principal Twitter account. “If you or anyone you know needs someone to talk to our counselors will be available 8-4 Monday thru Thurs.

“Please keep our Mustang family in your thoughts and prayers,” he added.

Enriquez’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral services.

