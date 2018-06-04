Highland Lakes hit with heavy rainfall and flooding overnight; Spicewood sees road closures

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

SPICEWOOD — A thunderstorm swept through the Highland Lakes overnight June 3-4, dumping up to 6 inches of rain in some areas, flooding creeks, and closing at least two Burnet County roads.

The primary flooding zone was in Spicewood, east of Marble Falls from Double Horn Creek to Flat Rock Creek, where crews were dispatched overnight to identify impassable roads.

“We were out since 3:30 am. clearing debris off roadways,” Burnet County Pct. 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery said. “We’re going through them as quickly as we can.”

Closures included CR 404 at Double Horn Creek and CR 408 North at Texas 71.

As of 10 a.m. June 4, CR 404 remained impassable due to road erosion and damage to fencing.

Fortunately, officials received no reports of injuries, long-term power outages, or extensive property damage.

Residents reported rain gauge readings of 6.51 inches of rain overnight at Double Horn Creek at Texas 71 and 5.8 inches of rain at Flat Rock Creek at RR 2147 East.

The Highland Lakes enjoyed a reprieve from the recent dry weather with rainfall soaking the ground as well as adding water to area streams, rivers, and lakes. In the far north Highland Lakes, Bend recorded just under 3 inches of rain from the overnight storms. Tow recorded just over 1½ inches of rain, Marble Falls received 2½ inches, and Burnet measured about just less than 3 inches. One of the highest amounts recorded, other than in Spicewood, was the little over 3 inches in Kingsland. Some parts of Burnet County east of Marble Falls in the Hamilton Creek watershed picked up more than 4½ inches of rain.

“We were very dry before,” Dockery said. “It would be nice to get some measurable rain spread out over a period of time instead of having drought-like conditions followed by flooding, but we’ll take what we can get.”

