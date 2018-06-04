Faith Academy of Marble Falls administrator Joe Rispoli resigns by ‘mutual agreement’

STAFF MEMBER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The summer of change continues for Faith Academy of Marble Falls. Joe Rispoli, the private Christian school’s administrator, has stepped down.

The academy announced it had accepted his resignation June 4. Rispoli was hired in 2014.

Faith Academy spokeswoman Donna Wilcox said Rispoli’s resignation was by “mutual agreement as Faith Academy moves forward in realigning.”

This announcement comes two weeks after the departure of athletic director Randy Denton, who was told the school was going in a different direction.

Hiring a new administrator and athletic director is the latest in a series of strategic moves the academy started last fall.

Wilcox noted the academy partnered with ISM Consultants eight months ago to work with a group of stakeholders consisting of teachers, donors, board members, and community leaders on pinpointing obstacles, identifying resources, and developing a comprehensive five-year strategic plan.

In December, Faith officials announced a generous donation from Horseshoe Bay residents Rebeca and Ray Britton to pay for phase 1 of a new athletic complex, which will include an artificial turf football field for six-man football and a track. Last fall, school officials disclosed that the football program will return to six-man football, which it played from 2000-2011, after being an 11-man team since 2012.

In addition to announcing Rispoli’s resignation, Faith Academy revealed its new interim executive leadership team of Wilcox, Amy Cozby, Rusty Freeman, Kim Hansard, and Stuart Nunnally. Nunnally is the Faith Academy board chairman as well as one of the academy’s founders.

“We have a team in the interim in place to cover the duties of a headmaster,” Wilcox said. “We want to make sure we are selecting and preparing the right head of school the Lord brings to us. That is not a position we’d ever take lightly, nor athletics director.”

The new administrator will have a love for God and faith education along with a unique skill set that can handle the challenges at a Christian-based school, Wilcox said. The person will also find and encourage a balance between academics and extracurricular activities, including community service, fine arts, and athletics,

“We’re building champions for life through the development of Christian character,” Wilcox said.

While selecting an administrator is a must, Wilcox said a current priority is hiring an athletic director because of the timeline of athletic facilities and hiring coaches.

In May, the academy held an official groundbreaking ceremony for phase 1 of the complex. The school hopes to have the field finished in time for the football season opener Aug. 31.

Faith’s new athletic director will be the school’s representative with builders on a daily basis.

“(God) answers prayers quickly,” Wilcox said. “We expect to bring in an athletics director in the very near future. We have teams that need to be organized and coaches in place. We need just the right person to be on the leadership team.”

The athletics department must also hire head coaches in football, girls basketball, and softball.

Wilcox said Faith Academy leaders view “athletics as a tool to establish God’s kingdom” in Marble Falls and the surrounding area.

“Realignment is critical to execute over a five-year period,” Wilcox added. “We’re all excited to work hard and think through what we need to get there.”

