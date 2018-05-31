Pumps at Marble Falls gas station hit again by credit card skimmer thief

STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls Police Department is advising people to pay for gas with cash or inside with a credit or debit card after multiple card skimmers were found on several pumps at a local gas station.

On May 29, Marble Falls police responded to Kwik Check in the 1000 block of RR 1431 after a service technician reported a credit card skimmer on a pump at the Exxon station. The technician noticed the first skimmer while inspecting and servicing the pumps, according to a police department media release.

Upon inspecting the remaining pumps, the technician found more skimmers.

The technician described the skimmers as “very sophisticated devices that had been soldered into place,” which, he told investigators, would have taken some time.

Police said none of the pumps had been broken into.

Store officials told police the pumps are inspected every week.

This is the second time in just over a month skimmers have been located at this particular convenience store. On April 24, Marble Falls police responded to the store after an attendant reported there was an issue with one of the pumps, upon which officers found a skimmer.

Credit/debit card skimmers are becoming more prevalent. Officials recommend paying inside if you suspect something is wrong with the gas pump, though, in this case, the skimmers were inside the pump and there were no signs of tampering on the exterior. In the April 24 incident, investigators believe the suspect might have used a key to open the pump and place the skimmer. Along with checking the pump, officials recommend people routinely check their bank and credit card statements for possible fraudulent charges.

If anyone has any information about these skimmers, call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611. Tips can also be submitted to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or online at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. All tips remain confidential, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

editor@thepicayune.com