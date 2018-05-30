Sunrise Beach Village man indicted in 2017 traffic-stop death of Texas DPS trooper

FROM STAFF REPORT

KILLEEN — A Bell County grand jury indicted a Sunrise Beach Village man in the November 2017 death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Thomas Nipper.

Nipper, 63, was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 35 on Nov. 4, 2017, in Temple at about 3 p.m. when, according to reports, a white Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Scott Douglas Taylor struck the rear of the trooper’s marked patrol car. The trooper was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he later died.

Taylor was also taken to the hospital after the collision. A passenger in the vehicle with Taylor refused treatment at the scene, according to officials.

On May 23, the grand jury charged Taylor with criminal negligent homicide, a state jail felony. He was arrested May 25. Bell County officials said Taylor was booked and later released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Taylor faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

Nipper had pulled over a 2008 Mazda sedan on shoulder of southbound Interstate 35 at the time of the crash. The driver of the sedan was also transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Nipper was commissioned as a state trooper in January 1983. Texas DPS officials once recognized him with the Field Major’s medal for saving an abducted child. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Beasley Nipper, and three children. He was stationed in Temple at the time of his death.

