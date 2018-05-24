Llano County investigators and DEA round up drug suspects

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — Authorities conducted a sweep of 20 drug suspects in a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety after a seven-month-long investigation targeting drug dealers in Llano and surrounding counties.

On May 24, the agencies assisting the Llano County Sheriff’s Office took 12 suspects into custody on indictment warrants and served eight more warrants on suspects already being held in jails in Llano and Burnet counties and one suspect in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system.

The following is a list of arrestees who were nabbed in the roundup:

Justin Haile, 38

James Hoffman, 45

Lani Cooper, 39

Johnny Bailey, 43

Tina Smith, 39

Coty Stacy, 38

Harlan McLeod, 35

Marion Marc Hanson, 46

Leslie Courtney, 46

Patricia Larose Long, 36

Candice Rachel Woody, 36

Thomas Preston Davis, 34

The following is a list of suspects who were already in jail on other charges:

Jeremy Elmer Helterbran, 37

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 29

Coquetta Elaine Morgan, 27

Kalley Jo Odom, 36

Robert Robinson, 62

Tiffany House, 41

Ashley Varlade-Weyland, 34

Chance Adrian Adverse Braziel, 21

Authorities are still looking for seven suspects with outstanding warrants or indictments.

