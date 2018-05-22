Arrest warrants issued after police chase ends with car crashing into business

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Police have issued warrants for the arrests of two people who evaded a traffic stop May 19 and crashed into a horse trailer and, eventually, a business under renovation, according to a Marble Falls Police Department media release.

Before the incident, a Marble Falls Police Department patrol unit responded to a report at 10:56 p.m. of an alleged intoxicated driver in the 900 block of Third Street at the intersection of U.S. 281.

Officers attempted to stop a Ford Mustang believed to be the suspected vehicle, which nearly collided with the patrol unit.

“A traffic stop was initiated, but the operator of the Mustang refused to yield,” according to the media release. “Given the officers’ observations, it was believed that the driver of the Mustang was possibly intoxicated, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.”

During the pursuit, which lasted just minutes, the Mustang sideswiped an occupied horse trailer in the 1400 block of U.S. 281, careened into a drainage ditch in the parking lot of Comanche Creek Shopping Center, and crashed into a business under renovation in the 2000 block of the highway, the police report stated.

No animals in the horse trailer were injured.

“The operator and passenger of the Mustang fled the scene on foot, but both were quickly apprehended,” the release stated. “The suspects were transported and released to St. David’s Hospital of Austin for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.”

The release of the names of and charges for the suspects are pending their arrests.

