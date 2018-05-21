Reports: Cottonwood Shores arrest escapee found clinging beneath patrol car

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COTTONWOOD SHORES — A manhunt on May 18 involving several law enforcement agencies from Burnet and Llano counties as well as state troopers resulted in the recapture of a woman accused of stealing a firearm and possessing dangerous drugs, according to police reports.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. that Friday in the 600 block of Maple Lane in Cottonwood Shores.

Danielle Marie Norwood, 35, of Burnet was involved in a traffic stop and taken into custody by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department during the course of an investigation, reports confirmed.

According to Cottonwood Shores Police Chief Johnny Liendo, the suspect escaped from the patrol vehicle but was eventually recaptured.

Liendo referred information about the arrest to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Several agencies assisted in the manhunt, including BCSO, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department.

“She was later found clinging to the underside of a (CWS) patrol vehicle,” according to the HBPD report.

Norwood faces several charges, including escape, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to identify giving false/fictitious information.

As of May 21, she was being held on surety bonds totaling $46,000, according to Burnet County Jail records.

