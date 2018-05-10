Ex-Granite Shoals chief charged with perjury surrenders to authorities

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BEEVILLE — A former Granite Shoals police chief turned himself into the Bee County Jail on May 9 in response to a Burnet County grand jury indictment alleging he lied under oath about recordings and documents he took from the agency after he parted ways with the city, according to court and jail records.

Former Granite Shoals Police Chief Joshua Patrick “J.P.” Wilson, 44, was booked into the jail in Beeville and released the same day on a $15,000 bond, records showed.

He is charged with aggravated perjury, a third-degree felony that is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 with a conviction.

On May 8, a Burnet County grand jury indicted Wilson and set his bond.

The grand jury document alleged that Wilson made “a false statement” when he told officials “he did not possess any copies of the video of his discussion of the termination of” a former Granite Shoals police officer.

In the fall of 2016, city officials launched civil legal proceedings against Wilson, claiming he was in possession of “video recordings or copies of video recordings … made on city property or during the exercise of defendant’s official duties while employed by the city.”

Wilson, who had left his position with the city the previous spring, was asked to surrender any documents — recordings or otherwise — obtained from the city, according to the temporary injunction agreement between the parties.

Around the same time, the former chief disputed the Granite Shoals city manager’s “rating” of his “discharge” from employment in an administrative hearing.

Wilson lives in Rockport, located about an hour from Beeville.

Attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.

