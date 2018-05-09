LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fort Croghan fundraiser a success

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Burnet County Historical Commission, I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who came out to our San Jacinto Day/Fort Croghan Fundraiser on April 21.

There are so many who contributed to the success of our fundraiser. Just to name a few: Individuals who could not attend but took the time to mail donations or baked cakes and cookies for the baked goods sale; area businesses and individuals who donated fabulous items to fill our raffle gift baskets; Chicken Express for generously donating tea, ice, and cups for the event; the Goble Family Band and Algerita Hill Band for their music. And last, but certainly not least, our local newspapers – because of the excellent publicity they provided, community turnout to the event was impressive, despite the early morning rains and many other activities happening that day around the county. We could not have done it without you!

Once again, just like the Joppa Iron Bridges fundraiser, our committee chair, Lela Goar, and her group of volunteers planned and carried out another successful community fundraiser. They are the ones who not only planned the event but made the signs, designed the T-shirts and bags, sold the cakes and cookies, made and raffled the gift baskets, and cleaned up afterward. BCHC members Polly Krenek, Carolyn Liles, Carolyn Smith, Lynda French, Tom Stephens, and Pam Leonard, Linda Dyke, Cheryl Henderson, Judy Lively, John and Tommye Potts, and Jeff Townsend all worked many, many hours to make it all come together on April 21. Volunteers from the Heritage Society, especially President Ann Nelson, played a huge part in the success of the event, making sure the tables and chairs were placed, cabins and museum were open for guests, parking was available, and golf carts were manned for transportation.

Extra-special thanks go the cooks, Donald and Bonnie Fawcett, Joe Pollock, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett and their helpers, Burnet County Commissioners Billy Wall and Jim Luther Jr., Russell Graeter, and Burnet County Judge James Oakley. And … after the delicious catfish dinner, we all enjoyed scrumptious peach cobbler prepared by Burnet High School culinary arts students under the direction of chef Mike Erickson.

This was another community affair we all can be proud of! A fun and filling day, and all proceeds will go toward maintaining one of our precious historic sites: Fort Croghan.

JoAnn Myers, chair, Burnet County Historical Commission