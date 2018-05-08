Llano hires new volleyball coach from Bandera

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — Diana Heiner, who spent the past decade at Bandera High School, is the new Llano High School volleyball head coach.

Heiner was the Bandera head coach for seven years and spent a total of 11 years at the school.

“We’re very blessed to get her,” Llano athletic director Matt Green said. “It speaks volumes about a coach when they say they’ve been in a place for 11 years. No one stays in a place for that many years unless they’re doing something really good.”

From 2014-16, the Lady Bulldogs averaged 19 wins a season en route to postseason appearances that resulted in two bi-district championships and a win in the area round of the playoffs.

“Bandera has had success, and this lady has been the reason for it,” Green said. “She brings excitement and youth. She brings experience to the table. Those are things you look for.”

Green said three of the most impressive things about Heiner is how she has guided Bandera to multiple playoff appearances, her desire to implement a weight program, and her longevity at the same school.

The athletics director is a huge proponent of an effective weight program because it helps prevent injuries, helps in recovery and soreness, and gives athletes strength to explode out of stances or hold their ground when going one on one with an opponent.

“She’s very educated in the weight room. She has a presence in the weight room,” he said. “She’s very organized in the things she’s done to promote the program. There’s a lots of strong indicators.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com