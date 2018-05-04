Burnet County Jail bookings for period of April 25-May 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 25-May 1, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jim Sterling Decker, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 25 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (bond revoked). No bond or release information available.

Christopher San Miguel, 33, of San Antonio was arrested April 25 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid and theft of property (bond insufficient). He was released April 26 on a $1,600 surety bond and a personal recognizance bond.

Joshawa Carmen Saugstad, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 25 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information available.

Leslie Renee Van Pelt, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 25 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of failure to appear (capias pro fine), operating a vehicle without a license plate/with only one license plate/without registration sticker (capias pro fine), two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility (capias pro fine), and expired registration (capias pro fine). She was released April 30 after paying fines.

Michael Joseph Bond, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 26 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released later the same day after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Heather Lyn Branum, 40, of Kingsland was arrested April 26 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on charges of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and possession of a dangerous drug. She was released April 27 to Llano County authorities.

Dyan Elizabeth Davenport, 35, of Kingsland was arrested April 26 by the Llano Police Department (LPD) on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information available.

Josh Randal Leming, 32, of Kingsland was arrested April 26 by BPD on charges of driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug. No bond or release information available.

Kimberly Wall Rogers, 51, of Spicewood was arrested April 26 by MFPD on charges of driving while license is invalid, expired license or no plates/registration, and failure to appear. She was released the same day after posting $7,000 in surety bonds.

Chad Micheal Simons, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 26 by BCSO on a charge of theft (SRA). No bond or release information available.

Zane Andrew Stedman, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested April 26 on two counts of sexual assault, assault with injury-family violence, driving while license is invalid, and criminal mischief. No bond or release information available.

Billy Dean Angold, 24, of Lakeway was arrested April 27 by BCSO on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (bond insufficient). No bond or release information available.

Jennifer Dickerson-Jackson, 40, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by BCSO for a commitment-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information available.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 39, of Llano was arrested April 27 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released April 28 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Jesse Lus Garcia, 29, of Austin was arrested April 27 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Joshua William Gerth, 35, of Kingsland was arrested April 27 by BCSO on two counts of evading arrest (SRA). No bond or release information available.

Victoria Leigh Gommel, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 27 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (SRA). She was released the same day after posting a $12,500 surety bond.

Justin Joel Knight, 27, of Kingsland was arrested April 27 by DPS on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container and possession of marijuana. He was released April 28 after posting $4,500 in surety bonds.

Javier Martinez, 29, of Alverado was arrested April 27 by MFPD on charges of evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, and failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. No bond or release information available.

Lee Ann Potter, 43, of Burnet was arrested April 27 by LCSO for a commitment-forgery of a financial instrument (elderly). No bond or release information available.

Justine Alyssa Arnold, 26, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive-intent to give false information, and possession of controlled substance (motion to revoke). No bond or release information available.

Michael Blasienz, 35, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by BPD on a charge of theft. He was released April 29 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Deshawn Travon Corbin, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested April 28 by MFPD on charges of possession of marijuana and criminal trespass. No bond or release information available.

Jesus Alonzo Hernandez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information.

Sonny Ray Hernandez Jr., 18, of Marble Falls was arrested April 28 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released April 29 after posting $1,500 in surety bonds.

Raquel Sonia Mendez, 40, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 28 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released April 29 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Miguel Moreno, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 28 by DPS on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released April 29 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Ranaldo Almager, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 29 by BPD on charges of a prohibited substance in a correctional/civil community facility, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information available.

Micah S. Garnick, 57, of Bertram was arrested April 29 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released April 30 on a personal recognizance bond.

Edward William Manicom III, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Clay Sheldon Merritt, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29 by MFPD on a charge of evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information available.

Austin Parker Thompson, 25, of Midland was arrested April 29 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated (motion to revoke). He was released the same day on an attorney bond.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 47, of Kingsland was arrested April 30 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (failure to appear). No bond or release information available.

Dylan Blake Carnes, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 30 by BCSO for a child support hearing (failure to appear). He was released May 1 to Travis County authorities.

Jeremy Scott Dodd, 38, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by BCSO on a charge of stalking (surety surrender). No bond or release information available.

Kaitlyn Grace Foley, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 30 by DPS on a charge of duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. She was released the same day after posting a $3,000 surety bond.

Jesus Alonzo Hernandez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 30 by BCSO on a violation of bond/protective order (bond forfeiture). No bond or release information available.

Nathan Thomas Musquiz, 21, of Sabinal was arrested April 30 by MFPD on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding. He was released the same day on personal recognizance bonds.

Joshua Winston Redlin, 26, of Spicewood was arrested April 30 by BCSO on a charge of a sex offender’s duty to register. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Daniel Trevino Jr., 38, of Marble Falls was arrested April 30 by DPS on a charge of theft by check. He was released May 1 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Carl Benjamin Waechter Jr., 58, of Burnet was arrested April 30 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released May 1 after posting a $4,000 surety bond.

Clayton Barker, 33, of Austin was arrested May 1 by BTPD on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug. He was released May 2 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Jessica Yvonne Bernal, 27, of Lampasas was arrested May 1 by MFPD on charges of failure to report change of address, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display driver’s license, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return (SRA), and failure to identify as a fugitive-intent to give false information. No bond or release information available.

Kristy Broadway, 37, of Bertram was arrested May 1 by BTPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Roberto Jose Delucca, 26, of Copperas Cove was arrested May 1 by DPS on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information available.

Angela Mae Gomez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 1 by MFPD on charges of speeding and violation of a promise to appear. She was released the same day after posting $1,000 in surety bonds.

Jesus Alonzo Hernandez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 1 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance (bond forfeiture), resisting arrest/search/transport, and evading arrest/detention. He was released May 3 after posting $25,500 in surety bonds.

Robert Wayne Hicks III, 30, of Bertram was arrested May 1 by BTPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No release or bond information available.

Archie Meade Samford Jr., 62, of Belton was arrested May 1 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information available.

Gabriel Torres Jr., 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 1 by GSPD on charges of possession of marijuana, no driver’s license (capias pro fine), and disregarding a red light (capias pro fine). No bond or release information available.