Burnet County Jail bookings for period of April 19-24

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 19-24, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jerry Dean Ashlock, 47, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting $1,000 in surety bonds.

Matthew Nazzerino DeFelice, 19, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released April 20 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Lindzey Jane Gulliver, 32, of Huntsville was arrested April 19 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released April 20 after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

David Joseph Pyle, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BPD on charges of no driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. He was released April 20 on personal recognizance bonds.

Madison Brooke Waggoner, 20, of Burnet was arrested April 19 by BPD on charges of evading arrest/detention and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Benjamin Brian Wimberly, 40, of Corpus Christi was arrested April 19 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information available.

Andrea Lynn Workman, 23, of Johnson City was arrested April 19 by BCSO on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding. She was released April 20 after paying a fine.

Felipe Eugene Zinser, 30, of Bertram was arrested April 19 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released April 20 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Jessica Beard, 34, of Leander was arrested April 20 by BCSO on a charge of prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility (failure to appear). No release or bond information available.

Dale Cornelius Burton II, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 20 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information available.

Lauren Rachal Chelette, 28, of Bertram was arrested April 20 by BCSO on a charge of attempt to commit unauthorized use of vehicle. No bond or release information available.

Jeremy Scott Dodd, 38, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by BPD on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, violation of bond/protective order two times within 12 months, evading arrest/detention, and violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information available.

Aarin Leigh Goad, 32, of Burnet was arrested April 20 by BCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (bond forfeiture). She was released April 24 after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

Candice Lynn Lynch, 33, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 20 by BTPD on a charge of bail jumping/failure to appear and driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. She was released April 22 after posting $2,500 in surety bonds.

Tabitha Lynn Nowels, 20, of Kingsland was arrested April 20 by BCSO on charges of credit card or debit card abuse (bond revocation) and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (bond revocation). She was released April 22 after posting $55,000 in surety bonds.

Roger Lewis Reeves Jr., 32, of Pflugerville was arrested April 20 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Ezekiel Reyes, 30, of Brady was arrested April 20 by BCSO on a charge of violation of bond/protective order. He was released April 24 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Leon Aubrey Herman Small, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 20 by MFPD on charges of burglary of habitation (bond revocation), no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of failure to appear, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting $32,500 in surety bonds.

Connie Sue Sturm, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 20 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Trisha Elizabeth Watson, 24, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 20 by MFPD on charges of speeding and violation of promise to appear. She was released April 21 after posting $1,000 in surety bonds.

Andres Amador Compton, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested April 21 by MFPD on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. He was released April 22 after posting $4,000 in surety bonds.

Mark Anthony Dishman Jr., 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 21 by BPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was released April 24 after posting a $3,500 surety bond.

Ray Franco Jr., 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of no driver’s license, failure to report change of address (capias pro fine), no seat belt-passenger under 15 (capias pro fine), and driving in center lane (capias pro fine). He was released April 24 after paying fines and on a personal recognizance bond.

Edward Gallo, 23, of Kingsland was arrested April 21 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released April 22 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Matthew Mackenzie Gilliam, 20, of Fort Hood was arrested April 21 by DPS on charges of fleeing a police officer-imminent danger, driving under the influence by a minor, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage. He was released April 22 after posting $3,500 in surety bonds.

Joni Rene Proctor, 41, of Burnet was arrested April 21 by BCSO on charges of three counts of theft of property and assault causing bodily injury. She was released April 22 after posting $5,500 in surety bonds.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 31, of Kingsland was arrested April 21 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and false statement for property/credit. He was released April 22 on personal recognizance bonds.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 19, of Burnet was arrested April 22 by BCSO on a charge of no driver’s license. He was released April 23 after paying a fine.

Jesse V. Barrientes, 59, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was arrested April 22 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 23 after posting $9,000 in surety bonds.

Christopher Emmanuel Beltran, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested April 22 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information available.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 19, of Burnet was arrested April 22 by BCSO on charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 23 on a personal recognizance bond.

Colleen Anne Gunn, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 22 by BCSO on charge of theft of property. She was released April 23 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Theodore Russell Johnson, 54, of Canyon Lake was arrested April 22 by BCSO on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting $10,000 in surety bonds.

Jessica Leighanne Jones, 26, of Bertram was arrested April 22 by DPS on a charge of theft by check. She was released April 23 after paying a fine.

Matthew Kievit, 24, of Pipe Creek was arrested April 22 by MFPD on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled-reckless bodily injury. No bond or release information available.

Justin Joel Knight, 27, of Kingsland was arrested April 22 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released April 23 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Kaitlyn Dawn Peavy, 23, of Bandera was arrested April 22 by MFPD on a charge of reckless driving. No bond or release information available.

Kristina Diane Reyes, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 22 by MFPD on a charge of theft (capias pro fine). She was released April 24 after paying a fine.

Isaiah Anthony Rodriquez, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested April 22 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 23 on a personal recognizance bond.

Ross Lee Shafer, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested April 22 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on charges of violating bond/protective order (failure to appear), assault causing bodily injury-family violence (failure to appear), and possession of a controlled substance (surety surrender). No bond or release information available.

Derek Wayne Dawson, 28, of Lampasas was arrested April 23 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Enrique Flores Jr., 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 23 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 24 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Isabelle Martin, 17, of Burnet was arrested April 23 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. She was released April 24 on a personal recognizance bond.

Sandra Minick, 56, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was arrested April 23 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. She was released April 24 on a personal recognizance bond.

Spencer Roneal Moore, 84, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 23 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 attorney bond.

Cheri Anne Smith, 57, of Burnet was arrested April 23 by BPD on charges of speeding and two counts of aggravated assault of date/family/house with a weapon. No bond or release information available.

Shawnda Nicole White, 29, of Austin was arrested April 23 by DPS on a charge of displaying expired license plates. She was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested April 24 by MFPD on charges of assault causing bodily injury (failure to appear) and criminal mischief. No bond or release information available.

Judy Kroiss, 61, of Holly Creek Ranch was arrested April 24 by BCSO on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting $4,000 in surety bonds.

Jessica Lauren Villegas, 30, of Pleasanton was arrested April 24 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication with three prior convictions. No bond or release information available.