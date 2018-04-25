Llano County Jail bookings for period of April 9-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of April 9-16, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bridget Annette Bland, 45, of Kingsland was arrested April 14 on charges of failure to report change of address, open container-passenger, and driving while license invalid. No bond or release information available.

John Micheal Cardullo, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 11 on charges of health and safety violations and public order crimes. He was released April 13 after paying a fine and posting a $500 bond.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 30, of Kingsland was arrested April 9 on charges of possession of controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. He was released April 11 after posting $79,000 in bonds.

Sammy Alvin Cordell Jr., 56, of Llano was arrested April 12 on three charges of public nuisance. He was released that same day.

Robert Wayne Corporon, 63, of Kingsland was arrested April 12 on sexual contact with a child. No bond or release information available.

Courtney Fath, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Travis Roy Ellis Goodson, 35, of Kingsland was arrested April 9 on charges of possession of controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He was released April 10 after posting $50,000 in bonds.

Garrett Lee Hewell, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested April 13 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released April 14 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ian Kelly, 26, of Llano was arrested April 11 on a charge of criminal trespass. He was released the same day after posting a $300 bond.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 38, of Kingsland was arrested April 9 on a charge of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. He was released April 10 after posting a $1,000 bond.

Willam Travis Maples, 33, of Pontotoc was arrested April 12 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Felicia Martinez, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dustin T. McLeod, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 13 on a charge of theft by check. He was released April 14 after posting a $750 bond.

Lane Robert Melvin, 17, of Kingsland was arrested April 14 on a charge of resisting arrest, search, or transport. He was released April 15 after posting a $2,500 bond.

Destiny Montgomery, 54, was arrested April 14 on charges of aggravated kidnapping (failure to appear), burglary of habitation-intending other felony (failure to appear), forgery to defraud or harm elderly (failure to appear), aggravated assault with deadly weapon (failure to appear), and assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information available.

Kalley Jo Odom, 36, of Kingsland was arrested April 10 on charges of possession of controlled substance and driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. She was released April 13 after posting $5,000 in bonds.

Ezekiel Reyes, 30, of Brady was arrested April 11 on a charge of theft. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Carlos Rivera-Contreras, 24, of Manor was arrested April 13 on charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Dennis James Shannon, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information available.

Harley Brook Sharrock, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 11 on a bench warrant. No bond or release information available.

Courtney Alexis Statler, 22, of Kingsland was arrested April 12 on a charge of violation of probation. No bond or release information available.