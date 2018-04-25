Burnet and Llano track-and-field athletes advance to regional meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GIDDINGS — Few surprises happened at the District 19 and 20-4A area meet April 18 for track athletes from Burnet and Llano high schools.

Burnet senior hurdler Ian Carter easily won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.35 seconds to advance to the Class 4A Region III meet. Silver medalist Holden Ford of Salado finished in 14.52 seconds.

Carter was also third in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.26 seconds.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional meet, which is April 27-28 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, 620 Bowers Blvd., on the Sam Houston State University campus in Huntsville.

Burnet senior Seth Carpenter captured silver in the shot put with a heave of 41 feet 2½ inches.

Burnet junior Trynadee Greenwell won the girls 3,200 meters in 11 minutes 54.61 seconds and was third in the 1,600 meters in 5:36.45.

The Llano track athletes also posted impressive times and distances.

Senior thrower Ray Dixon added another pair of gold medals to his trophy case after winning the discus with a mark of 151 feet and the shot put with a heave of 57-3. Senior teammate Daniel Sparks was the bronze discus medalist with a toss of 132-6.

Junior Courtney Reina earned silver in the discus with a throw of 108-9 and third in the shot put with a heave of 40-2½.

Freshman Anna Casey took gold in the 800 meters in 2:18.92 and the 1,600 meters in 5:23.15 and was third in the 400 meters in 1:01.08. Senior teammate Meagan Riley was second in the 3,200 meters in 11:54.96 and second in the 1,600 in 5:33.58.

RESULTS

Girls (top four advance to regionals): 3,200 – 1, Trynadee Greenwell (Burnet), 11:54.61, 2, Meagan Riley (Llano), 11:54.96, 3, Meredith Zyetz (Llano), 12:23.00; 800 – 1, Anna Casey (Llano), 2:18.92; 400 – 3, Anna Casey, 1:01.08; 200 – 6, Emily Perez (Llano), 27.34; 1,600 – 1, Anna Casey (Llano), 5:23.15, 2, Meagan Riley (Llano), 5:33.58, 3, Trynadee Greenwell (Burnet), 5:36.45; discus – 2, Courtney Reina (Llano), 108-9; shot put – 3, Courtney Reina (Llano), 40-2½

Boys (top four advance to regionals): 800 – 4, Nic George (Llano), 2:06.44; 110 hurdles – 1, Ian Carter (Burnet), 14.35; 300 hurdles – 3, Ian Carter (Burnet), 40.26; 400 – 4, Trey Grant (Burnet), 51.72; discus – 1, Ray Dixon (Llano), 151-0, 3, Daniel Sparks (Llano), 132-6½, 5, Roger Craig (Burnet), 126-½; high jump – 2, Michael Lockhart (Llano), 6-4, 3, Jordan Godfrey (Burnet), 5-10; shot put – 1, Ray Dixon (Llano), 57-3½, 2, Seth Carpenter (Burnet), 49-4½