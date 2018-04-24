Planned rock crusher site ‘for sale’ after fight with anti-mining foes

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY
MARBLE FALLS — Mining industry opponents have turned up the heat with a petition calling for a statewide moratorium on quarry permits as an embattled rock crushing operation put its 518-acre proposed site up for sale.
As of April 20, the land just off Texas 71 southwest of the U.S. 281 intersection in southern Burnet County was listed as “for sale” by Austin-based Oberg Properties.
Several hundred acres of the land has been targeted for annexation by the city of Marble Falls after a series of public protests, meetings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and calls for withdrawal of Asphalt Inc.’s state air quality permit. The permit allows Asphalt Inc. to build a rock crushing facility on the property.
“The city’s diligence and fast action to proceed with the annexation process was a big part of (the pressure on the mining operation). The city of Horseshoe Bay pulled everything inside their extra-territorial jurisdiction to help prevent something like this,” said Grant Dean of the Texas Environmental Protection Coalition. “The hospital was certainly involved. Baylor Scott and White (at the northwest corner of the intersection) is 100 percent behind us.”
Residents, businesses, and civic leaders were also concerned about a proposed quarry going in at that location.
Supporters and lobbyists for the industry contend that mining is critical for upgrading infrastructure such as roads and commercial and residential development as well as employs tens of thousands of people.
As groups fought against the planned rock crusher and quarry operation south of Marble Falls for several months, similar protests in Comal and Kendall counties also fueled momentum for the opposition to the expansion or construction of such facilities.
“We do have a big victory, but the war is far from over,” Dean said.
The Texas Environmental Protection Coalition recently broadened its scope — changing its name from the Highland Lakes Clean Air Coalition — to its current moniker.
In early April, TEPC unveiled its mission and a new website and began a campaign to petition state leaders regarding their concerns.
As a newly formed nonprofit, members joined the fight with New Braunfels-area residents against Vulcan Materials, which planned a mining operation on 1,500 acres on Texas 46, and Boerne-area residents who pushed back against a planned concrete batch plant, also on Texas 46.
“We’re all doing the same exact thing. At every meeting, we’re all worried about our health, the property values, the traffic … the permitting practices,” Dean said. “Our goal now is to open people’s eyes around the state.”
On April 19, at a contentious TCEQ meeting in Boerne, environmental groups, landowners, residents, and business owners, including operators of a nearby Montessori school, addressed commission representatives about Vulcan’s permit request.
At that time, TEPC members announced their steps forward in the fight against the mining industry and staged a walkout.
“We’re asking for a moratorium on permits statewide until there’s a complete review by TCEQ by an outside, independent agency,” Dean said. “When the citizens of our state are in conflict with the aggregate companies, we have absolutely no say in the issuances of permits.”
A moratorium is a temporary halt on certain activities, which in the state of Texas, are typically requested and lifted by state lawmakers.
“We need to reign these guys (in) until they can look at this and do what they can to make changes,” Dean said.
Nolan Wheeler, the agent listed on the property sale sign of the 518-acre site, said he could not comment on the motivation or reason for the decision to sell the land.
How many planned jobs were lost?
Less than 45
How many people, young and old and in between, were saved from asthma attacks and chronic bronchitis? Educate yourself. Particulate matter is dangerous, to all of us, but especially to small children and seniors.
Good!
New site for Amazon HQ outside of Austin?
For everyone saying “jobs were lost” it is hard enough finding employees for our business.
And unless you live in the area, you cannot possibly understand the dangers that already exist from the traffic that we have there on a daily basis, which is 100x worse during holidays.
The benefits most definitely did not outweigh the negatives in this instance.
Hate to say it but traffic will still get worse. From the county line straight up 281 usage will dbl in a short time. Txdot is working on row aquisitions right now to widen 281 from at least 2147 to 71 intersection which is great but it will only be the short term solution.
If the quarry and rock crushing plant had happened we would lose possibly hundreds of jobs and many thousands of dollars in future revenue to the city of Marble Falls. The future plans for that area like The Gregg Ranch Subdivision represents just a small part of what is about to happen near the Scott & White Hospital. Thankfully Asphalt Inc appears to be moving on. Thank you Asphalt Inc.
The Texas Environmental Protection Coalition founded in Marble Falls is your support group to help control the agreggate business. Please know we understand and appreciate the need for the products that Texas Agregate supplies our state. They just need to be more responsible with where they set up shop.
While I agree with some of your comment,using the phrase we would lose possibly hundreds of jobs and thousands of future revenue to the city is nothing more than a maybe,might happen guess. And mentioning the gregg ranch. Have they ran water or sewer lines yet? How many developments have been touted in mfs that have not gotten past the starting gate?
Please support TEPC in Marble Falls and all over central Texas. We are doing the right thing in protecting Texas. It started at the Alamo and goes on today. Texas Environmental Protection Coalition.
It’s interesting to see and hear about the anti mining/crusher people getting a so called victory in asphalt inc selling this land but why are they not over at the one off 1980. That one got permitted. How about the one on 281 which got an expidited permit. Better yet why are they not outside of the huber plant which sits right in town?
This is a very troubling event for Texas’ private property rights. I can’t imagine my neighbor telling me what I can and cannot do on my own property, even when I am obeying the existing laws. Sad. Our country needs good blue collar jobs and materials mined for local road and infrastructure improvements.
I tended to favor the construction of the site. I believe the impacts would have been slight. The arguments against it are disingenuous. New developments will certainly cause more of an impact on traffic, pollution, noise, crime rates, and other issues. It is like the arguments for cleaner energy. Everyone wants it but no one supports massive power transmission lines, new pipelines, drilling on federal lands where natural gas is found, transportation of nuclear waste, and so on. We take up these causes because they are emotionaland never consider the long term picture.