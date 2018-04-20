Burnet County Jail bookings for April 11-18, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 11-18, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raymond Boggess, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by Burnet County Precinct 2 Constable (CONST2) on charges of reckless driving and prohibited weapon. He was released April 12 after posting $11,000 in surety bonds.

Amber Leah Bridgeman, 37, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on a Texas Department of Criminal Justice detainer and a bench warrant. No bond or release information available.

Nichelle Nicole Caldwell, 33, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charge of possession of dangerous drug (parole violation). No bond or release information available.

Jim Sterling Decker, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by BCSO on charges of three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and one count tamper/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information available.

David Frederick DeLisle, 59, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 11 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on charge of contempt. He was released April 13 as credit time served.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 11 by BCSO on charge of theft of cargo. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

John Jamyz Melton, 27, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by BCSO on charges of two counts of unauthorized use of vehicle, resist arrest/search or transport, fail to identify-giving false/fictitious information, and theft property. No bond or release information available.

Nathan Orman, 41, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on charge of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury. He as released April 12 on a personal recognizance bond (PR).

Justin Dale Parks, 21, of Burnet, was arrested April 11 by BCSO on charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 17 to other agency.

Colt Andrew Walker, 29, of Llano was arrested April 11 by BCSO on charge of false drug test/falsification device. He was released the same day on a PR bond.

Andrew Alexander Abud, 24, of Houston was arrested April 12 by BCSO on charge of possession of marijuana. He was released April 13 after posting $500 surety bond.

John Michael Cardullo, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 12 by BCSO on charges of violating rules of conduct in park and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released April 13 after paying a fine and on a PR bond.

Simon Garza, 21, of Houston was arrested April 12 by BCSO on charge of possession of marijuana. He was released April 12 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Justin Dale Parks, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 12 by BCSO on charge of possession of controlled substance-commitment. He was released April 17 to other agency.

Marc Isaac Crickenberger, 37, of Rockport was arrested April 13 by BCSO on charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Breanna Granger, 19, of Round Mountain was arrested April 13 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charge of theft of property. She was released April 14 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Darrell Robert Marx, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 13 by Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 14 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Anthony Wayne Mize, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 13 by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on charge of driving while license invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $500 surety bond.

Antonio Perez Jr., 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 13 by Burnet County Jail on charge of driving while license invalid. No bond or release information available.

Tabatha Anderson Pritchett, 48, of Lampasas was arrested April 13 by MFPD on charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. She was released April 14 after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

Elizabeth Rodriguez, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested April 13 by MFPD on charges of theft of property and criminal trespass. She was released April 14 after posting $3,000 in surety bonds.

Miguel Angel Salazar, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 13 by BCSO on charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released April 14 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Stephanie Grace Smith, 32, of Rockport was arrested April 13 by BCSO on possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $15,000 surety bond.

Richard Phillip Spradling, 20, of Bertram was arrested April 13 by BCSO on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm (BR-hold) and possession of marijuana (failure to appear). He was released April 14 after posting $31,500 in surety bonds.

Randall Lee Worrell, 44, of Burnet was arrested April 13 by BCSO on a bench warrant. No bond or release information available.

Edward Moses Garcia Jr., 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 14 by MFPD on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to identify giving false/fictitious information. No bond or release information available.

Scott Anthony Greer, 48, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 14 by BCSO on charges of criminal mischief and unauthorized use of vehicle. He was released April 15 after posting $2,000 in cash bonds.

Walberto Gurrola-Garcia, 23, of Bertram was arrested April 14 by DPS on charges of evading arrest with vehicle or watercraft, two counts of no driver’s license, and speeding. He was released April 16 after posting $16,500 in surety bonds.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 14 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charge of terroristic threat of family/household. He was released April 15 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Michael Zane Lumbley II, 48, of Spicewood was arrested April 14 by BCSO on charge of possession of controlled substance (motion to revoke parole). No bond or release information available.

Jacques Dante Rhymes, 42, was arrested April 14 by BPD on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest or transports. He was released the same day on PR bonds.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 51, was arrested April 14 by BPD on charge of possession of controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Robert Byron Swindle, 52, of Kingsland was arrested April 14 by BPD on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting $2,000 in surety bonds.

Zachary Austin Burgess, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested April 15 by MFPD on charge of theft of property. He was released April 16 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

James Curtis Guffee, 38 of Chickasha, Oklahoma was arrested April 15 by BCSO on possession of controlled substance. He was released April 16 on a PR bond.

Jose Luis Perez, 37, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 15 by BCSO on charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released April 16 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Christine Vinson, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested April 15 by MFPD on charge of theft of property. She was released April 16 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Isaiah Nathaniel Zapata, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 15 by MFPD on charge of possession of marijuana. He was released April 16 after posting a $3,500 surety bond.

Christopher Ray Flippin, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested April 16 by BCSO on charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence. He was released April 17 after posting $3,500 surety bond.

Joshua William Gerth, 35, of Kingsland was arrested April 16 by Burnet County Precinct 4 Constable (CONST4) on charge of false drug test falsification device. He was released April 17 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Augustus Scott Kamasuki, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested April 16 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 17 after posting $4,000 in surety bonds.

Gena Marie Mendoza, 29, of Cedar Park was arrested April 16 by BCSO on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and two counts of possession of controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Lauren Elizabeth Nielsen, 30, of San Antonio was arrested April 16 by BCSO on possession of marijuana (surety surrender) and possession of controlled substance (surety surrender). No bond or release information available.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested April 16 by BCSO on charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. No bond or release information available.

Monica Quintero, 17, of Burnet was arrested April 16 by BCSO on charge of theft of property. She was released April 17 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Alex Ramirez, 28, of Austin was arrested April 16 by BCSO on charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information available.

Krystal Leeann Strassburg, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested April 16 by MFPD on charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released April 17 after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Misty Nicole Whitehead, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 16 by BCSO on charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence (commitment). No bond or release information available.

Zachary Thomas Grier, 23, of Burnet was arrested April 17 by BCSO on charge of theft of property (motion to adjudicate). No bond or release information available.

Ryan Cory Hart, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 17 by MFPD on charges of assault by threat. No bond or release information available.

Christopher Aaron Reaves, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 17 by BCSO on charges of expired or no license plates/registration, two counts of failure to appear, speeding, violate promise to appear, and two counts of bail jumping (failure to appear). He was released April 18 after posting $5,800 in surety bonds.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 22, of Spring was arrested April 17 by BCSO on charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Albert Stephen Forister, 47, of Rockport was arrested April 18 by BCSO on charges of manufacture delivery of controlled substance (failure to appear) and indictment on bail jumping and failure to appear. No bond or release information available.

Chandresh G. Gohel, 63, of Austin was arrested April 18 by DPS on charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released April 19 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Stephen Shawn Holm, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested April 18 by BCSO on a bench warrant. He was released April 20.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested April 18 by BCSO on charge of possession of controlled substance (bond insufficient). No bond or release information available.

Robert Lewis Smallwood, 28, of San Antonio was arrested April 18 by BCSO on charge of bail jumping and failure to appear felony. He was released April 19 to Comal County authorities.

Stephanie Kay Watson, 41, of Lometa was arrested April 18 by BCSO on charge of manufacture delivery of controlled substance (bond insufficient). No bond or release information available.