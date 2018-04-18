View flood map revisions at Marble Falls open house

MARBLE FALLS — Floods are a fact of life in the Highland Lakes, but local and federal officials want to ensure the safety of people and property through planning. A big tool in that process are federal flood maps, which are up for revision.

A public open house to share federal flood map changes and flood risk information with residents in Burnet and Williamson counties is 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive.

Officials with the counties and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are presenting the maps to help leaders and residents identify known flood risks and use that information to make decisions about future development as well as to purchase flood insurance.

Homeowners, renters, and business owners in both Burnet and Williamson counties are encouraged to attend to obtain more information about the proposed changes and risk information.

“As we work together with our state and local partners to bring this critical information to these counties, we ask that everyone review the maps to understand what flood risks are involved,” said FEMA R6 Administrator Tony Robinson. “The role of the community as an active partner in the flood mapping process is very important.”

For more information, including links to the interactive mapping website, go to www.riskmap6.com.

