Kingsland man receives 27-year sentence in child sexual abuse case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — A jury on April 12 found a Kingsland man guilty of two counts of indecency with a child and gave him a combined sentence of 27 years in prison, according to a media release by the 33rd/424th Judicial District.

Robert Wayne Corporon, 63, was accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl who was visiting family in the summer of 2016.

As a result, the allegation sent investigators on a trail of other accusations by the same young girl in Colorado.

“(It) was learned the child had also said Corporon touched her inappropriately in Colorado, on multiple occasions, when he had come to visit family members there,” according to the release. “There are currently charges pending in Colorado stemming from that conduct.”

The four-day trial concluded with 424th Judicial District Judge Evan Stubbs stacking the punishment — 12 years on one count and 15 on the other — so the sentences would run consecutively.

Corporon faced two years to 20 years in prison on each count.

“We learned the abuse began about three years before she told her mother, and, finally, someone put a stop to it,” Assistant District Attorney Stacy Burke said in a statement.

An attempt to reach the defendant’s attorney, Paul Stuck of Stuck and Associate law firm, was unsuccessful.

