Crews transport two women to ER after crash on RR 1431

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Two women in their 70s were sent to an emergency room April 17 with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the entryway of a roadside park on RR 1431 West, officials said.

The accident happened at 12:19 p.m. east of the railroad tracks and adjacent to a quarry known as Granite Mountain.

“(The 2018 Kia Sportage mid-size SUV) was pulling out of the roadside park heading eastbound, making a left-hand turn heading back towards Marble Falls,” according to the Marble Falls police officer at the scene. “The (2004 Ford F-150) pickup was heading west towards Granite Shoals on 1431, and the SUV pulled out in front of the pickup.”

The two women, who are from Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the SUV were transported by ambulance to Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet, according to Marble Falls Area EMS.

The occupants of the pickup, two women in their mid-30s, refused treatment at the scene.

The officer on the scene stated that the SUV failed to yield the right-of-way.

