Man arrested in Burnet County truck theft also suspect in stolen ATV case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies thwarted a man allegedly stealing a truck while also nabbing the suspect on a stolen ATV charge.

At about 8:50 a.m. April 11, deputies responded to a report of a stolen truck in the 200 block of Corner Drive near Burnet. The truck was equipped with a GPS device, so deputies were able to zero in on its location.

Deputies found the truck in the possession of 27-year-old John Jamyz Melton. When deputies attempted to arrest Melton, the man resisted, according to a BCSO media release. Deputies eventually were able to arrest Melton and charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, theft of property, and failure to identify/giving false or fictitious information.

As deputies were responding to the stolen truck call, BCSO and Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force investigators were working on getting an arrest warrant for Melton in another case.

On April 6, someone entered private property in the 2400 block of FM 963 during daylight hours and stole a 2012 Kawasaki Teryx 750 4×4.

A BCSO release stated that a tip led investigators to identifying Melton as the suspect in that theft.

After his arrest April 11, investigators added a second charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.

He was booked into the Burnet County Jail and was still there as of 1 p.m. April 12.

Authorities are still seeking information regarding two other ATV thefts — one in January and the other in February. Anyone with information about those thefts should call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080. You can also leave a tip with the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. All tips are anonymous, and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

