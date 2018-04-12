Llano County Jail bookings for the period of April 2-9

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of April 2-9, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mallory James Akin, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Douglas Becker, 32, of Taylor was arrested April 4 on charges of burglary, unlawful imprisonment, attempted murder-domestic violence, three counts of endangerment, and two counts of assault. No bond or release information was available.

Brian David Bennett, 28, of Kingsland was arrested April 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated (motion to revoke parole) and child endangerment. He was released the same day after posting $15,000 in bonds.

Karen Louise Bennett, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 on a charge of child endangerment. She was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Andrew Caleb Calvert, 25, of Odessa was arrested April 8 on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting $3,500 in bonds.

Kenneth Timothy Chittim, 30, of Beulah was arrested April 5 on charges of possession of marijuana and evading arrest/detention. He was released April 6 after posting $104,000 in bonds.

David Antonio Cortez, 22, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 on a liquor violation. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Enrique De La Rosa Jr., 36, of Morton was arrested April 5 on a traffic offense and charges of violation of a promise to appear, displaying expired registration/license plate, assault (capias pro fine), speeding (capias pro fine), and violate promise to appear (capias pro fine). He was released April 7 after paying fines.

Gaspar Benavides Govea, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3 on charges of burglary of a habitation-intending to commit another felony and two counts of unlawful restraint-less than 17 years of age. He was released April 8 to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 52, of Austin was arrested April 7 on charges of theft of property and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. He was released April 8 after posting $20,000 in bonds.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 52, of Austin was arrested April 8 on a charge of prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Michael Hoblit Jr., 20, of Kingsland was arrested April 6 on a charge of indecent exposure. No bond or release information was available.

Allen John Eugene Jackson, 21, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released April 6 after posting $7,500 in bonds.

Dante Jackson, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 on charges of burglary of habitation-intending to commit another felony, possession of marijuana, and drug test falsification device (failure to appear). He was released April 6 to Bexar County authorities.

Saltanat Kassymgaliyeva, 20, of Austin was arrested April 9 on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Abzal Kassymov, 20, of Houston was arrested April 8 on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Jorge Francisco Limon Jr., 26, of Kingsland was arrested April 6 on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Kristopher Michael Limon, 24, or Sunrise Beach Village was arrested April 7 on a charge of promoting obscenity to a minor. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew S. Lowrance, 24, of Kingsland was arrested April 6 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released April 7 on a personal recognizance bond.

Weston Wayne McKay, 21, of Kingsland was arrested April 3 on charges of violation of a promise to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plate, and no valid driver’s license. He was released the same day after paying fines.

Lee Ann Potter, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 for a commitment. No bond or release information was available.

Russell Coty Powers, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6 on charges of bail jumping (failure to appear) and tampering with government record-defraud/harm. He was released the same day after posting $30,000 in bonds.

Robert Robinson, 62, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 on charges of two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Shawn T. Ryan, 41, of Spring Branch was arrested April 7 on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 8 on a personal recognizance bond.

Ashley Lee Smith, 30, of Kingsland was arrested April 8 on charges of possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. No bond or release information was available.

Sky Michael Smith, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 5 on a traffic offense and for failure to appear. He was released April 7 to the Burnet County Jail.

Julia Faith Taylor, 20, of Kingsland was arrested April 5 on a charge of accident involving damage. She was released April 6 on a personal recognizance bond.

Robert Christopher Tillery, 26, of Kingsland was arrested April 5 on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. He was released April 6 after posting a personal recognizance bond.

Robert L.E. Williams, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 3 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property, and theft. He was released April 6 after posting $60,000 in bonds.

Satchel Reid Williams, 25, of Allen was arrested April 6 on a charge of criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Alexis Wutzke, 32, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 on a charge of harassment. She was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Maksat Zhazbayev, 22, of Austin was arrested April 9 on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.