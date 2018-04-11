Horseshoe Bay police uncover burglary ring tied to resale stores, online shopping

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — Authorities nabbed suspects — caught redhanded on the scene of a previously reported burglary — connected to a theft ring selling stolen property to resale stores and through online shopping platforms, according to a Horseshoe Bay Police Department release.

Arrested were Farren Michelle Hawkins, 30, of Cottonwood Shores, Leisha Liane Holmes, 28, of Kingsland, and Robert Williams, 26, of Kingsland. They were all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony, and booked into the Llano County Jail in March.

The case unfolded March 20 after Horseshoe Bay police responded to a report of a burglary of a building in the 24,000 block of Texas 71, according to an April 11 news release.

Officers met the property owner at the location to investigate a previous burglary report and witnessed two suspects fleeing the scene in vehicles.

Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies later discovered one of the vehicles abandoned near the intersection of Texas 71 and FM 962 outside of Horseshoe Bay.

Investigators traced items recovered from the vehicle back to the scene of the reported burglary and eventually obtained warrants for the three suspects.

Investigators tied the suspects to both burglaries on the property. Stolen items included home decor and furniture, which the suspects tried to sell at resale shops and online, officials said.

“A lot of these online platforms don’t require much in the way of identification when you sign on or purchase something, so people don’t know who they’re buying from or selling to,” said Horseshoe Bay Assistant Police Chief Garth Davis.

Some of the stolen items connected to the case were recovered from local secondhand furniture and resale shops as well.

“There’s still some investigation going on to recover some more property that may turn up,” he said.

Williams posted a $60,000 bond and was released April 6 from the Llano County Jail.

Hawkins and Holmes each posted $10,000 bonds and were released March 31 and April 1, respectively, from the jail.

