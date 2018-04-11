Granite Shoals park rental fees go up due to left-behind trash and alcohol rule-breakers

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — Those wishing to rent parks in the city of Granite Shoals are going to need to dig deeper into their pockets.

Granite Shoals City Council approved raising the rental fee for the city’s community center from $200 to $300 and added a $50 deposit to go along with the $50 rental fee for Blue Briar, Crockett, and Veterans parks. If the facilities are cleaned well after the event, renters will get the deposit back.

Each of those parks has a pavilion and restrooms.

Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith said some renters weren’t picking up after themselves and leaving trash at the parks.

“They were leaving the facilities just nasty,” she said.

The reason for the rent increase for the community center, Smith said, is because some renters violated the no-alcohol in parks ordinance and were leaving beverage containers behind.

“There’s no alcohol at any of the parks,” Smith said. “We go over that (with renters). The city has always had that ordinance.”

City staff made the recommendations to City Council with the thinking that most renters will take care of the city’s facilities better when it involves their money.

“You have to hit them in the pocketbook to get their attention,” she said.

In other city business, Republic Services, which has a contract with the city for trash pickup, will now provide residents with new 96-gallon recycling bins to replace the 18-gallon bins in use.

jfierro@thepicayune.com