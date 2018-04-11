Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of April 4-10

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 4-10, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth Brewer, 33, of Bastrop was arrested April 4 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on the charge of public intoxication. He was released April 5 on a personal recognizance bond.

Gregory Scott Cozby, 54, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on the charge of (SRA) possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Linda Faye Dooley, 51, of Canyon Lake was arrested April 4 by BCSO on charge of (bond forfeiture) fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information available.

Joel Escamilla, 26, of Bertram was arrested April 4 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and (capias pro fine) possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released April 7 after paying a fine.

Jerry Edwards Hernandez, 34, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested April 4 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released later the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Krystal Sharlee Kuchynka, 33, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested April 4 by HBPD on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension. She was released later the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Leroy Lilley, 59, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 4 by BCSO on charges of sexual abuse of a child-continuous (victim under 14), indecency with child-sexual contact, and sexual abuse of a child continuous (victim under 14). He was released later the same day after posting $225,000 in bonds.

David Ray Lindenmuth, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested April 4 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of continuous violence against family, two counts of unlawful restraint, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information available.

Bradley George Smith, 62, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information available.

Alton Smith Fausett, 78, of Lakeway was arrested April 5 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. He was released later the same day after posting $4,000 in surety bonds.

Alexander Frank Ingram, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 5 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released April 6 after posting a $3,000 surety bond.

Brandon Michael Jacque, 25, of Bertram was arrested April 5 by BCSO on a charge of (motion to revoke) possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Sally Ann McMahan, 50, of San Saba was arrested April 5 by BCSO on a charge of disregarding a red light. No bond or release information available.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested April 5 by Burnet County Precinct 4 Constable (CONST4) on a charge of (SRA) possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information available.

Wesley Dow Rogers, 55, of Spicewood was arrested April 5 by CONST4 on a charge of illegal dumping. No bond or release information available.

Chad Micheal Simons, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 5 by BCSO on a charge of forgery of government/national government instrument/security. No bond or release information available.

Jessica Lauren Villegas, 29, of Pleasanton was arrested April 5 by MFPD on charges of consume alcohol (off premises license) and public intoxication. No bond or release information available.

Karri Leigh Walker, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested April 5 by MFPD on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive-intent to give false information, (violation of promise) evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, (violation of promise) abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger bodily injury, and (failure to appear) driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information available.

Cecalee Nicole Barnard, 20, of Cedar Creek was arrested April 6 by Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility (commitment-capias pro fine), possession of drug paraphernalia (commitment-capias pro fine), and no driver’s license (commitment-capias pro fine). No bond or release information available.

Isiah Justin Brown, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6 by GSPD on charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released later the same day after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

Edward Moses Garcia Jr., 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 6 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. Released April 7 after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

Joshua William Gerth, 35, of Kingsland was arrested April 6 by BCSO on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (commitment). Released April 8 after serving a weekend commitment.

Donna McGinnis Grayson, 62, of Kingsland was arrested April 6 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Released April 7 after posting $3,500 in surety bonds.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 by BCSO on charges of displaying an expired license plate, no motorcycle endorsement, disregarding a no-passing zone, and displaying expired license plates/registration insignia and on an indictment-continuous violence against family. No bond or release information available.

Gene Marie Mendoza, 29, of Austin was arrested April 6 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (SRA). No bond or release information available.

Justin Dale Parks, 22, of Bertram was arrested April 6 by BPD on charges of expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 7 after posting $1,000 in surety bonds.

Antonio Perez Jr., 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 6 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. Released later the same day after posting a $500 surety bond.

Christina Lynn Rodriguez, 40, of Jarrell was arrested April 6 by BCSO on credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information available.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 26, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6 by MFPD on charges of no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and possession of a controlled substance. Released April 7 after posting $2,000 in surety bonds.

Chad Micheal Simons, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 by BCSO on charges of illegal dumping and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information-elderly. No bond or release information available.

Jessica Lauren Villegas, 29, of Pleasanton was arrested April 6 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana (bond forfeiture). No bond or release information available.

Travis Lee Wickson, 39, of Lago Vista was arrested April 6 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated (weekend commitment). Released April 8 after serving a weekend commitment.

Joey Lee Anderson, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. Released later the same day after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Sky Michael Smith, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 7 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on charges of an expired driver’s license (capias pro fine) and failure to appear. Released April 9 after paying fines.

Matthew James Cooper, 31, of Llano was arrested April 8 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid with alcohol suspension (failure to appear). Released April 9 after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

Brenna Lee Cummings, 20, of Garden Ridge was arrested April 8 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Released later the same day after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

Elmer Jaimes-Ferrera, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by MFPD on a charge of no driver’s license. No bond or release information available.

Harlin Russell Jessup, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 8 by BPD on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 9 after posting a $500 surety bond.

Homer Morris Lowden II, 20, of Johnson City was arrested April 8 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. Released April 9 on a personal recognizance bond.

Serena Nicole Moncivais, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by MFPD on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol (capias pro fine). Released later the same day after paying a fine.

Tommy Dean Perkins, 34, of Lake Victor was arrested April 8 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. Released later the same day after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

Joaquin Vicente-Juni Ramirez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by GSPD on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. Released later the same day after posting $27,000 in surety bonds.

Antonio Ray Aguilar, 32, of Belton was arrested April 9 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information available.

Brian Keith Alexander, 44, of Burnet was arrested April 9 by BPD on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. Released April 10 after posting $4,000 in surety bonds.

Timothy Shon Alexander, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested April 9 by BCSO on a charge of child support. Released later the same day after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

Chelsea Kaye Garnett, 29, of Austin was arrested April 9 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical. No bond or release information available.

William David Hearn, 48, of Burnet was arrested April 9 by DPS on a charge of possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical. Released April 10 after posting a $1,500 surety bond.

Valerie Renee Kordes, 36, of Holland was arrested April 9 by MFPD on charge of theft of property. No bond or release information available.

John Vincent Rettig, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested April 9 by MFPD on a charge of theft. Released April 10 on a personal recognizance bond.

Robert Arthur Sanquist, 51, of Kingsland was arrested April 9 by DPS on a charge of theft of property (bond forfeiture). Released April 10 after posting a $750 cash bond.

Sage Haden Soell, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested April 9 by MFPD on charges of evading arrest/detention, criminal mischief, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license (capias pro fine), speeding (capias pro fine), and displaying expired license plates. Released later the dame day after paying fines, posting a $1,000 surety bond, and on a personal recognizance bond.

Lee Ann Bock, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 10 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. Released later the same day after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

Chelsea Kaye Garnett, 29, of Austin was arrested April 10 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license us invalid with previous conviction/suspension (bond forfeiture), and driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. No bond or release information available.

Justin Dale Parks, 21, of Bertram was arrested April 10 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. No bond or release information available.

Lakisha Neshea Pegg, 35, of Burnet was arrested by BCSO on April 10 on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence. No bond or release information available.

Ricky Joe Rodriguez, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 10 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid with previous conviction/suspension. Released April 11 after posting a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Christy Romano Jr., 34, of Burnet was arrested April 10 by BPD on a charge of assault ib family/household member with previous conviction. No bond or release information available.

Cody Allan Smith, 27, of Florence was arrested April 10 by BPD on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana (capias pro fine). No bond or release information available.

Darlene Nicole Villareal, 29, of San Antonio was arrested April 10 by HBPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information available.

Elisa Abigail Williams, 32, of San Antonio was arrested April 10 by HBPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance (motion to revoke). No bond or release information available.