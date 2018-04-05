Meadowlakes man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MEADOWLAKES — Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 59-year-old Meadowlakes man April 4 and charged him with sexually assaulting three children over the span of several years.

BCSO investigators arrested Leroy Lilley on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age and one count of indecency with a child under 14 years of age. The continuous sexual abuse charges are first-degree felonies and punishable by up to life in prison. The indecency charge is a second-degree felony and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to a statement by the BCSO, the arrest stems from a joint investigation of the sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services, an agency under the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. During the investigation, the children alleged Lilley’s actions spanned a time period dating back to at least 2014, a BCSO release stated.

BCSO officials said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding Lilley should call the sheriff’s office at (512) 756-8080.

If anyone suspects a child is being abused or neglected, they should contact local law enforcement or report it through the CPS hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

Lilley was booked into the Burnet County Jail but was released later the same day after posting $225,000 in surety and personal recognizance bonds.

