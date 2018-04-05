Meadowlakes man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

FROM STAFF REPORTS
MEADOWLAKES — Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 59-year-old Meadowlakes man April 4 and charged him with sexually assaulting three children over the span of several years.
BCSO investigators arrested Leroy Lilley on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age and one count of indecency with a child under 14 years of age. The continuous sexual abuse charges are first-degree felonies and punishable by up to life in prison. The indecency charge is a second-degree felony and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
According to a statement by the BCSO, the arrest stems from a joint investigation of the sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services, an agency under the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. During the investigation, the children alleged Lilley’s actions spanned a time period dating back to at least 2014, a BCSO release stated.
BCSO officials said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding Lilley should call the sheriff’s office at (512) 756-8080.
If anyone suspects a child is being abused or neglected, they should contact local law enforcement or report it through the CPS hotline at 1-800-252-5400.
Lilley was booked into the Burnet County Jail but was released later the same day after posting $225,000 in surety and personal recognizance bonds.
Why is he allowed to be free in a neighborhood with children bc he is rich enough to pay 225K? Not okay……
Totally agree although it’s innocent til proven guilty or suppose to be anyways but more than 1 say something happened so there’s the odds it probably did.
Why do they keep letting these people out on bond. Leave them in there until proven guilty. I know that’s the law but they can continue to do it while they are out on bail. Watch. .. nothing is going to happen to him any way. Nothing ever happens to to these child molesters