Llano County Jail bookings for March 27-April 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 27-April 2, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mark Stepan Adney, 40, of Kingsland was arrested March 31 on a charge of criminal nonsupport. No bond or release information was available.

Dylon Douglass Anderson, 23, of Kingsland was arrested March 27 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Michael Byrd, 30, of North Pole, Alaska, was arrested April 1 on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Kelvin Cruz, 26, of Kingsland was arrested March 29 for failure to register vehicle. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Dyan Elizabeth Davenport, 34, of Kingsland was arrested April 1 on charges of aggravated assault wit a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated and a traffic offense. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Wilham Glass, 35, of Austin was arrested March 29 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was released March 31 after posting a $50,000 bond.

Farren Michelle Hawkins, 30, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 29 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. She was released March 31 after posting a $10,000 bond.

Leisha Liane Holmes, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. She was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Joseph Edward Meador, 39, of Driftwood was arrested March 29 on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Marquise Shaker Medford, 20, of Georgetown was arrested March 28 for failure to appear-reckless driving. No bond or release information was available.

Judy Lynn Robertson, 38, of Llano was arrested March 31 for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Stephan James Sanderson, 20, of Llano was arrested March 29 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. No bond or release information was available.

Neva Warden White, 39, of Kingsland was arrested April 1 on a charge of theft of check. No bond or release information was available.