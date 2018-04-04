Burnet County Jail bookings for March 28-April 3

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 28-April 3, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ryan Cory Hart, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested March 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on charges of assault by contact and disorderly conduct. He was released April 2 on personal recognizance.

Jason Longoria, 47, of Del Valle was arrested March 28 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Coty Bob McDonnell, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of interfering with an emergency request for assistance and aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. He was released March 31 after posting a $79,000 bond.

Manuel Arturo Roman, 21, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary of a building and for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Danny Hawk, 66, of Spicewood was arrested March 29 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Brandon Michael Jacque, 24, of Bertram was arrested March 29 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information was available.

George Penny, 48, of McDade was arrested March 29 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) on a charge of harvesting standing timber. No bond or release information was available.

Lee Ann Porter, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 29 by BCSO on a charge of no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Rahe White, 35, of Johnson City was arrested March 29 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Deshawn Travon Corbin, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30 by MFPD on a charge of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was released the same day after posting a $500 bond.

Carrie Leigh Ezell, 35, of Bulverde was arrested March 30 by BCSO for motion to revoke parole-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Casey Lee Kilpatrick, 42, of Bertram was arrested March 30 by BCSO for surety surrender-theft of property and on charges of theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $12,000 bond.

Robert Edward Moreno, 23, of Georgetown was arrested March 30 by BPD on charges of driving while license is invalid, no driver’s license, and running a red light. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

David Doyle Nelson, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 30 by BCSO for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Clarence Short, 39, of Creedmore was arrested March 30 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid, no fishing license (when required), and possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

James Vernon Wilson, 29, of Florence was arrested March 30 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Benjamin Brian Wimberly, 40, of Corpus Christi was arrested March 30 by BCSO on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Marvin Aquino-Aragon, 40, of Kingsland was arrested March 31 by BCSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

David Daniel Ekakiadis, 48, of Austin was arrested March 31 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Nathan Allen Frances, 24, of Hutto was arrested March 31 by BPD on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Joshua James Grazioli, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31 by MFPD on a charge of theft. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Ashlynn Patrice Hunt, 41, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by MFPD on charges of driving while license is invalid and operation of a vehicle without a license and for failure to appear. She was released April 3 on personal recognizance.

Aaron Dean Inman, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31 by BPD for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Kayla Shree Long, 24, of Spicewood was arrested March 31 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released April 2 after posting bond.

Mark Hamilton Miner, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sandra Lee Streichart, 58, of Austin was arrested March 31 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Daniel Wishert, 41, of Sweeny was arrested March 31 for surety surrender-theft of property, surety surrender-false statement to obtain property/credit, surety surrender-theft of property, and surety surrender-theft of firearm. No bond or release information was available.

Anthony Michael Belores, 19, of Georgetown was arrested April 1 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Blake Andrew Berryhill, 17, of Llano was arrested April 1 by MFPD on a charge of racing on the highway. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Stephaney Denise Escamilla, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Theresa Greenville, 49, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug. She was released April 3 after posting bond.

James Dean Holbrook, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 1 by BCSO on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Tanner Joe Lewis, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1 by MFPD on charges of racing on the highway and no driver’s license. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Andrew Lew Nylander, 27, of Navasota was arrested April 1 by BPD for violation of an occupational driver’s license. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Selena Renee Williams, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1 by MFPD on charges of failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jessica Arce, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 2 for possession of a controlled substance, speeding, not secured by a seatbelt-child, and failure to appear-criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Patrick Conner, 33, of Cedar Park was arrested April 2 for forgery government/national instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested April 2 for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Juan Carlos Hernandez Ramirez, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 2 for driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Jeremy Donovansmith Rasco, 19, of Manor was arrested April 2 for credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Sarah Catherine Warren, 37, of Leander was arrested April 2 for forgery of government/national instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Clifford Wilson Jr., 35, of Mansfield was arrested April 2 for driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Marian Ashley Beckham, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 3 for driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 39, of Llano was arrested April 3 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, and failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. No bond or release information was available.

Stephanie Greenwood, 30, of Llano was arrested April 3 for assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Michael Zane Lumbley II, 48, of Spicewood was arrested April 3 for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Eric Shane Seavey, 35, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested April 3 for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting bond.