Teen street racers arrested in Marble Falls, vehicles impounded

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Officers on routine patrol arrested two suspects April 1 after witnessing pickup trucks “racing down” U.S. 281 in the heart of Marble Falls, according to a police report.

Authorities are sending a warning to the public to avoid such scenarios in light of the recent deaths of two children in a drag racing incident in Cedar Park.

According to the report, the Marble Falls incident unfolded at about 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 281.

“A couple of officers were checking buildings on their regular patrol duties,” Marble Falls Police Department Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “They heard engines revving and observed two vehicles racing.”

The report stated that a 17-year-old Llano resident was driving a 2001 black Dodge pickup alongside a 19-year-old Burnet County resident in a 1995 silver Dodge pickup.

Officers got into their patrol units and conducted separate traffic stops of the vehicles in the area of the U.S. 281 and RR 1431 intersection.

Both drivers were arrested and charged with racing on the highway, a class B misdemeanor.

Authorities impounded the vehicles as well.

“We see it periodically,” Hanson said. “One obvious concern is kids doing this (might) kill themselves.

“Worst than that, they kill other people,” he added.

In Cedar Park on Jan. 10, two vehicles drag racing on West Whitestone Boulevard (RR 1431) in the middle of the afternoon resulted in the death of a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old after one of the racing vehicles collided with an SUV in which the children were passengers.

Two suspects — 22-year-old Blake Kirkpatrick and 18-year-old Hayden Michael Hammer — face charges, including racing on the highway causing death.

