Rabid wildlife reported in Burnet and Marble Falls prompts alert

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A couple of tests on skunks captured in Burnet and Marble Falls have come back positive for rabies, prompting an alert from public safety officials.

On March 29, the Burnet Police Department received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services that a skunk found two days earlier in the 200 block of John Hoover Parkway did have rabies.

“This is the first skunk this year, in the city of Burnet, that has been confirmed,” according to a media release. “(Authorities) want to let the citizens know not to leave any food out on the back porch or on the ground (to) help to prevent skunks or any other animal from coming up to the food that has been left out.”

On March 22, Marble Falls police responded to a report of a possible rabid skunk in the 800 block of Avenue F. Results from a test confirmed the animal had rabies.

In both incidents, authorities received reports of the animals “acting strange and out during the day.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious-acting animals to local authorities.

Along with making sure your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date, public safety officials offered the following tips to avoid infection:

• don’t approach or touch wildlife, especially if the animal is acting strangely or aggressively or appears sickly;

• don’t feed feral animals;

• and call 9-1-1 if bitten or scratched by a domesticated or wild animal to report the incident.

For more information, call the Burnet Police Department at (512) 756-6404 or the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

Go to cdc.gov/rabiesandkids for more on how to protect yourself and your family.

