Hill Country Humane Society receives $18,000 Petco grant

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BUCHANAN DAM — The Hill Country Humane Society has saved thousands of animal lives through reconnecting lost pets with their families, adoptions, and partnering with no-kill rescue groups. Because of its efforts, the Petco Foundation awarded the shelter that serves Llano and Burnet counties with an $18,000 grant in March.

“When it’s national, it’s completely another ballgame,” said Hill Country Humane Society board member Lynn Bishop. “We never expected to get anything.”

Grant writer Janet Teague filled out the application, assembled data, and turned in a packet to the Petco Foundation. Teague is tireless in looking for funding for the organization, Bishop said.

The local shelter saved 1,310 animals in 2017. It accepts abandoned, stray, and neglected dogs and cats. The facility takes in at least 2,000 animals each year.

Bishop noted that many of the animals that arrive at the shelter aren’t ready to be adopted because they first need medical attention. Getting the animals physically and even mentally ready to be adopted can be challenging.

“We try to save as many lives as we can,” she said. “We’re jumping through hoops to get them adopted, to get them neutered, all their medical treatment.”

The grant will be used to help defray costs associated with preparing animals for adoption, including vaccines, medical care, and spay and neuter costs.

“Our goal is for all animals leaving our shelter to have had the best possible care we can give, and the Petco Foundation grant will go a long way in helping us maintain that mission,” Bishop said. “Contributions of this nature and magnitude are critical for the Hill Country Humane Society to prepare our animals for adoption.”

The society is always looking for volunteers and foster programs. Interested individuals should contact the facility through its website at hillcountryhumanesociety.org.

jfierro@thepicayune.com