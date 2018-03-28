Llano County Jail bookings for March 20-26, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of March 20-26, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Wayne Burkett, 56, of Burnet was arrested March 21 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Kassie Glenn, 30, of Morton, Mississippi, was arrested March 24 on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Roy Lee Harris Jr., 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 22 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Pamela Kay Hurt, 48, of Lampasas was arrested March 22 on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the same day with credit for time served.

Eithan Orlen Layton, 19, of Kingsland was arrested March 23 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Tanner Medhart-Thompson, 18, of Burnet was arrested March 22 on a liquor violation. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Dennis Jasil Porter, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Corbyn Rusche, 17, of Llano was arrested March 23 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Marshall Elliott Swinford, 67, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 21 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Norman Gene Tumlinson, 59, of Kingsland was arrested March 20 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Stephanie K. Watson, 41, of Lometa was arrested March 22 for insufficient bond. No bond or release information was available.

Jonathan Ryan Williams, 24, of Llano was arrested March 20 on charges of speeding, open container, and driving while license is suspended. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.